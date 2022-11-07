Kartik Purnima 2022: Know the auspicious timing and importance of Ganga snan

Kartik Purnima 2022

The full moon of Kartik month is considered important in Hinduism, which is also known as Kartik Purnima. This year, due to Chandra Grahan, Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 8 i.e. tomorrow. On this day, charity and bathing in the holy river of Ganga are considered auspicious. It is believed that by donating on this day and taking a dip in the holy river of Ganga, one attains virtue.

Kartik Purnima 2022 date, time: Know significance of Kartik month

Why is Ganga bath done?

This day is very special because it is believed that on this day Lord Shiva killed a demon named Tripurasur. It is believed that bathing and donating in the holy river of Ganga, also known as Ganga snan on this day is considered auspicious and brings virtue.

Kartik Purnima shubh mahurat

Kartik Purnima is on November 8, this year.

Purnima date starts - November 7 at 4.15 pm

Purnima date ends - November 8 at 4.31 pm

Auspicious time for worship: 8 November 2022, from 4.57 pm to 5.49 pm.

According to religious beliefs, bathing before sunrise on Kartik Purnima has special significance. Taking bath in Brahma Muhurta will be auspicious.

Bath time in Brahma Muhurta - 04.57 to 05.49, (November 8,2022)