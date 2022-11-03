Kartik Purnima 2022 date, time: Know significance of Kartik month

File photo

Kartik Purnima also known as Dev Diwali, is celebrated on the full moon day in Kartik month and this day holds much importance for the Hindu community. This year Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 8, 2022.

According to the legends, Lord Shiva killed a demon named Tripurasura on Kartik Purnima. This pleased the gods and Lord Vishnu gave the name Tripurari to Shiva which is one of the many names of Shiva. In the joy of the slaughter of Tripurasura, all the gods descend from heaven and celebrate Diwali in Kashi. Celebrate Karthik Purnima by sharing these wishes, quotes, greetings and messages.

Kartik Purnima is also called Tripurari Purnima or Tripuri Purnima, which commemorates Lord Shiva's victory over the demon, Tripurasara.

Significance:

On this day, Lord Vishnu is honored and devotees visit temples to gain his blessings. People celebrate this day by lighting up diyas and even take their ritualistic bath known as the ‘nadi snaan‘. In fact, a tradition where Lord Shiva is bathed in milk and honey is also performed; it is known as the ‘Rudra abhishekam’.

Also Read: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

On this auspicious day, wish your family and loved ones the very best, and seek blessings from the preserver of the world, Lord Vishnu.

According to Drik Panchang, Kartik Purnima 2022 will begin at 4:15 pm on Monday, November 7, and end at 4:31 pm on the following day, i.e. November 8.