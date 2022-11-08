Search icon
Kartik Purnima 2022: Know date, shubh muhurat, significance

This day is called Tripura Purnima as on this day Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura. This year Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 8, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Kartik Purnima is observed each year in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartik. The month of Kartik is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and the full moon in the Kartik month is considered one of the holiest of days. Kartik Purnima is also known as Tripura Purnima or Ganga Snan on this full moon.

This day is called Tripura Purnima as on this day Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura. This year Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 8, 2022. The Matsya avatar of Lord Vishnu was also born on this day, it is believed.

Kartik Purnima 2022 Date and Time 

Kartik Purnima 2022 will begin on November 7 at 4:15 pm and will end at 4:31 pm on November 8. According to Udayatithi, this time Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 8 only.

Kartik Purnima 2022 Significance 

People keep Satyanarayan fast on Kartik Purnima, however, due to the lunar eclipse, this time fast will be kept on Chaturdashi Tithi. People celebrate this day by lighting up diyas and even taking their ritualistic bath known as the ‘nadi snaan‘. Dev Diwali is also celebrated with great resplendence on this day of Kartik Purnima.

On this auspicious day, wish your family and loved ones the very best, and seek blessings from the preserver of the world, Lord Vishnu.

Jains also celebrate this day as the 'Jain Festival of Light'. The day of Kartik Purnima is also observed as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab. 

