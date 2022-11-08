Search icon
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Why rare spectacle is called 'Beaver blood moon'? Know here

The event will mark the second blood moon this year, following one in mid-May. The next one is not expected until March 14, 2025.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

On the evening of November 8, today, as the Earth's shadow envelopes its sole satellite for nearly one-and-half hours, the world will witness a thrilling and chilling spectacle of a 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse. The event will mark the second blood moon this year, following one in mid-May. The next one is not expected until March 14, 2025.

Here are some critical facts about the upcoming celestial display

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Why is it called Beaver Blood Moon 

The lunar eclipse on Tuesday is coinciding with the "Beaver moon". Beaver moon is a moniker for November's full moon embraced by the Old Farmer's Almanac allegedly from Algonquian languages that Native Americans in the New England territory once spoke. 

READ | Lunar eclipse 2022: Is it safe to watch Chandra Grahan with naked eyes?

When combined with the splendors of a total lunar eclipse, it is widely referred to as a "Beaver blood moon" in the United States.

What happens during a lunar eclipse?

The Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun during a lunar eclipse. During this, the moon is completely hidden from the earth's shadow. During a total lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are in direct line with each other. 

Lunar Eclipse 2022: India time 

The last lunar eclipse of the year will begin in India on November 8, 2022, from 5:32 pm and will end at 6.18 pm. In such a situation, the Sutak period of the lunar eclipse will start at 9.21 am and will end at 6.18 am. 

READ | Total lunar eclipse on November 8: How is it different from partial and solar lunar eclipses?

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Visibility 

Lunar Eclipse 2022 will mainly be visible from most parts of North-East Europe, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, North America, and South America. The eclipse won't be visible in South-West Europe and the continent of Africa.

In India, the last lunar eclipse of the year can be seen in Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati.

