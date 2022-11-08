Lunar Eclipse 2022: Why rare spectacle is called 'Beaver blood moon'? Know here

File Photo

On the evening of November 8, today, as the Earth's shadow envelopes its sole satellite for nearly one-and-half hours, the world will witness a thrilling and chilling spectacle of a 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse. The event will mark the second blood moon this year, following one in mid-May. The next one is not expected until March 14, 2025.

Here are some critical facts about the upcoming celestial display

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Why is it called Beaver Blood Moon

The lunar eclipse on Tuesday is coinciding with the "Beaver moon". Beaver moon is a moniker for November's full moon embraced by the Old Farmer's Almanac allegedly from Algonquian languages that Native Americans in the New England territory once spoke.

When combined with the splendors of a total lunar eclipse, it is widely referred to as a "Beaver blood moon" in the United States.

What happens during a lunar eclipse?

The Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun during a lunar eclipse. During this, the moon is completely hidden from the earth's shadow. During a total lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are in direct line with each other.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: India time

The last lunar eclipse of the year will begin in India on November 8, 2022, from 5:32 pm and will end at 6.18 pm. In such a situation, the Sutak period of the lunar eclipse will start at 9.21 am and will end at 6.18 am.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Visibility

Lunar Eclipse 2022 will mainly be visible from most parts of North-East Europe, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, North America, and South America. The eclipse won't be visible in South-West Europe and the continent of Africa.

In India, the last lunar eclipse of the year can be seen in Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati.