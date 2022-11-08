Headlines

TN SSLC, HSC Board Exams 2023: Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Exam datesheet released, check subject wise full schedule

The Class 10th exam will begin on April 6, 2023, with the Language paper and the Class 12th will also begin on March 13, 2023, likewise.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

The Directorate of Tamil Nadu has announced the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 timetable on the official website - www.dte.tn.gov.in. All the candidates who will be appearing for the Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSC Board Exam can now download the timetable. 

According to the official schedule, the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 will commence for Class 10th and 12th on April 6, 2023, and March 16, 2023, respectively. The time for the exam is from 10 am to 1.15 pm. 

The Class 10th exam will begin on April 6, 2023, with the Language paper and the Class 12th will also begin on March 13, 2023, with a Language paper. The time for reading the question paper is from 10 am to 10.10 am and the verification of particulars of candidates is from 10 am to 10.15 am.

Tamil Nadu SSLC: TN Class 10th timetable Dates 

April 6, 2023 (Thursday) - Language 

April 10, 2023 (Monday) - English 

April 13, 2023 (Thursday) - Mathematics 

April 15, 2023 (Saturday) - Optional Language 

April 17, 2023 (Monday) - Science 

April 20, 2023 (Thursday) - Social Science 

Tamil Nadu HSC: TN Class 12th timetable Dates 

March 13, 2023 (Monday) - Language 

March 15, 2023 (Wednesday) - English 

March 17, 2023 (Friday) - Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advance Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing Vocational, Basic Electrical Engineering

March 21, 2023 (Tuesday) - Physics, Economics, Computer Technology

March 27, 2023 (Monday) - Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General).

March 31, 2023 (Friday) - Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management, and Secretaryship.

April 4, 2023 (Monday) - Chemistry, Accountancy, and Geography.

For more updates, candidates are requested to keep checking the official website - www.dge.tn.gov.in. 

