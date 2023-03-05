Search icon
International Women's Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, greetings and quotes to wish Happy Women's Day on 8th March

International Women's Day 2023: The day is dedicated to celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day, a day that is only meant for women. Women's day is dedicated to celebrating women's achievements, and raise awareness about women's equality and gender disparity.

It is a time to recognise those women who have worked to change the world, remove societal taboos through their labour, and to inspire millions of people who are ready to meet the problems of today's world. It's also a day to honor women who have influenced our lives in some way, whether as a mother, wife, sister, or friend.

To wish your loved ones International Women's Day, here are a few WhatsApp messages, quotes, SMS

1. She is wind, she is water. She is snow, she is fire. She is vibrant, she is ambitious. She is one of a kind. Happy Women's Day!

2. Every home, every heart, every feeling, and every moment of happiness is incomplete without you, only you can complete this world. Happy Women's Day!

3. It's you who are making a difference in so many lives and I am one of them, Happy Women's Day!

4. Every man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess - the queen protects the king, Happy Women's Day!

5. Let's take time to appreciate the driving forces of the world, without them our existence is impossible. Happy Women's Day ladies!

6. We are cute daughters, we are sweet sisters, we are lovely lovers, we are darling wives, we are adorable mothers, we are a source of strength, we are women, Happy International Women's Day! 

7. This life has no existence without a strong ally in women in every stage of life starting from motherhood to wife, sister, and finally a daughter. Happy Women's Day!

8. Here's to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them, Happy Women's Day!

 9. Girls with dreams become women with vision, Happy Women's Day! 

10. Asked God for a flower, and he gave me a garden, I asked for a tree, he gave me a forest, I asked for a river, he gave me an ocean. I asked for an angel, he gave me you! Happy Women's Day!

