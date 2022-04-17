Happy Easter 2022: WhatsApp wishes, Facebook messages, quotes to send to your loved ones

File photo

It's Easter today! This is one of the biggest festivals celebrated around the world and it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter is about relishing delicacies, church services, easter eggs and a lot more. Christians wait for this amazing Sunday and make sure to spend it with their family and close friends.

It's celebrated in numerous ways across the globe. Places have their own distinct traditions to rejoice in the Holy Week. Since it falls over a long weekend, it's a perfect time to have a wholesome holiday with the near and dear ones.

Happy Easter messages, quotes and wishes you can send to your loved ones:

A simple “Happy Easter” wish can be a great option, especially when the card itself has already said a lot or when keeping it short simply feels right for your relationship with your recipient.

“Happy Easter and God bless.”

“Happy, happy Easter to you!”

“Hoping your Easter is extra bright and happy this year.”

“Wishing you sunshine, good times and a very happy Easter!”

“Happy Easter to the whole family! I hope it’s a fun one for all of you.”

“Just wanted to say a warm springtime hello and wish you a happy Easter!”

“Thinking of you at Easter and sending sunny wishes your way…”

“Wishing you a happy, heartwarming Easter time.”

“Celebrating the miracle of Easter, the beauty of God’s creation and the blessing of having you in my life.”

“In this season of rebirth, may you feel your faith renewed and your heart made new with the hope Easter brings.”

“Happy Resurrection Day to a wonderful family!”

“Praying your Easter will be bright with the hope and joy of our risen Savior.”

“He is risen! Hoping your Easter is happy and blessed.”

“Whatever lifts your spirits, brings you hope and fills you with the miracle of Easter—that’s what I’m wishing for you.”