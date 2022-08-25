Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary is the new UP BJP president, all you need to know about the influential Jat leader

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary - File Photo

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, was on Wednesday appointed as Uttar Pradesh BJP president. Chaudhary is a member of the state’s legislative council and minister for panchayati raj in the UP government. This is Chaudhary’s second term as a minister.

The announcement comes after Chaudhary's reported meeting with BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday. His appointment is seen as the BJP's attempt to reach out to the influential Jat community, which was at the forefront of the year-long farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws.

With the appointment of Chaudhary, also the state Minister for Panchayati Raj, Uttar Pradesh has become the third state where the BJP will be headed by a Jat leader, after O P Dhankar in Haryana and Satish Poonia in Rajasthan. He replaces Swatantra Dev Singh, who has been made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

As the chief minister hails from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP also looks to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary, who is from western Uttar Pradesh, as the party's state president.

Chaudhary is said to be close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and has been the BJP’s in-charge for western UP from 2011-18. Born to a family of farmers in 1966, Chadhary joined the BJP in 1991. He has studied till Class 12.

In his only electoral outing he took on Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP founder, from Sambhal in 1999 - an election he lost and came in second, polling just over half of what Yadav had got.

Earlier this week, there was a buzz over Keshav Prasad Maurya's name after the deputy chief minister posted a cryptic tweet saying that the "organisation was bigger than the government".