Rajkot fire tragedy: One person is still missing, informs Gujarat Home Minister

A total of 27 people lost their lives including children following the massive fire at the game zone in Rajkot on Saturday at around 4.30 pm.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 26, 2024, 06:30 AM IST

Rajkot fire tragedy: One person is still missing, informs Gujarat Home Minister
(Pic: REUTERS)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi in the early hours of Sunday took stock of the area where a massive fire broke out inside a gaming zone and said that one person is still missing after the tragic incident.

He said that it is on priority to find the missing person. A total of 27 people lost their lives including children following the massive fire at the game zone in Rajkot on Saturday at around 4.30 pm.

"Our first priority is that...as per the information we have, one person is still missing and it is our responsibility to look for the person. We are deploying maximum teams for that...," Sanghvi told reporters. 

Sanghvi also informed that all officials have been instructed to be present at the Collector's office by 3 am and he will also be sitting in the Collector's office. 

"A very sad incident took place at Rajkot, many family members lost their loved ones and many children have also died in the incident...SIT has been instructed to start the investigation by 3 am... all officials of those depts under which the responsibility of game zone construction lies, have been instructed to be present at the Collector's office by 3 am today. All types of investigations will begin today itself and soon action will be taken to serve justice. After doing the inspection here I will be sitting in Collector's office," Harsh Sanghvi said. 

Meanwhile, two people, including the owner and manager of the TRP game zone in Rajkot, have been taken to a police station for interrogation into the fire incident.

Rajkot Police Commissioner, Raju Bhargava shared the development on the matter and said, "The police action is underway. The owner and the manager of the TRP game zone have been taken to the police station for interrogation."

Gujarat Director General of Police has instructed the Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police to inspect all the game zones in the state and to close the game zones running without fire safety permission. 

The director general of police has told to carry out this procedure in coordination with the fire officers of the municipalities and municipalities and the local system.

These instructions have been issued in the wake of the Game Zone fire incident in Rajkot city. Leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the loss of lives in the massive incident at the game zone in Rajkot here today.

In response to the fire incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel regarding the accident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

