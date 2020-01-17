Pakistan's BAT planting IEDs, landmines along LoC, warn intelligence agencies

In another nefarious attempt to instigate trouble in India, Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) is planning to carry out terror attacks along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence agencies have warned.

According to the inputs gathered, the BAT teams are planting Improvised explosive devices (IED) and landmines along the border to inflict damages on the Indian armed security forces.

The agencies further said that Pak's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is providing tactical support to the team. Terrorist outfits operating from Pakistan's soil are also aiding them.

In the begining of this month and in last month, intelligence agencies had warned about a series of BAT attacks along the LoC targeting security forces on the Indian side.

The Border Action Teams comprise terrorists and Pakistan Army soldiers, particularly well-trained commandos of the Special Service Group (SSG).