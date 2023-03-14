Odisha: Cops seize illegal cough syrup ‘Eskuf’ worth Rs 35 lakh, racket of 35 detained

Representational Image

In a significant crackdown, the Odisha police busted a cough syrup distribution network in Balangir as part of their "Mission Cough Syrup" campaign. The Balangir Police detained up to 35 alleged "cough syrup mafia" participants.

Police added that the arrested individuals had bottles of "Eskuf" cough syrup worth Rs 35 lakh that had been seized. Eskuf Syrup contains codeine, a category C medication that may have adverse effects on the foetus and should not be used while pregnant.

According to police, Sana Negi and Prashant Kheti were identified as the two major players in the racket. Bolangir Police said as part of ‘Mission Cough Syrup’, which is a crackdown against the cough syrup mafia, they busted an interstate organised racket on Sunday.

According to Balangir SP Nitin Kushalkar, the police busted the ring involved in the illegal purchase, transportation, and sale of Eskuf syrup in Balangir and the neighbouring district and destroyed the entire chain running from Bolangir to West Bengal.

It was done on the basis of local and technical intelligence as well as pieces of evidence gathered during the investigation.

The manufacturer, according to the SP, is situated in Himachal Pradesh, and the business is officially registered in Haryana.

“The cough syrup are supplied to Kolkata and brought to Cuttack through a transporter. The accused then transport and supply those to other districts in the state,” he said.

Besides 12,960 Eskuf Syrup bottles, one country-made pistol, 17 mobile phones, one Mahindra XUV Vehicle, two Mahindra Pick UP vans, one Tata ACE Vehicle, two motorcycles and Rs 7,500 in cash, gold jewellery and other articles were seized from them. An amount of Rs. 2 crores belonging to the supplier company, M/s. Daffodil Drugs Pvt. Ltd, Kolkata, was also frozen, reported ANI.

SP informed that “The modus operandi of the cough syrup mafia is to collect and distribute them in the wee hours, mostly 3 am, 4 am and 5 am. This is why the police had to work round the clock to bust the racket. Prashant Kheti has been arrested and Sana Negi will soon be caught."