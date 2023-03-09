Search icon
KTR on ED notice to Kavitha over Delhi liquor policy case: 'It is Modi summons'

KT Rama Rao claimed 95 percent of all raids were on opposition parties.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), described the Enforcement Directorate summons issued to MLC K Kavitha as "Modi summons". The politician, the brother of Kavitha, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of harassing opposition leaders through central agencies. He said his sister will cooperate with the central agency unlike BJP's BL Santosh who allegedly tried to avoid questioning by SIT in Telangana.

Rao said PM Modi was indulging in crony capitalism. He said the ED and CBI raids on opposition leaders was part of a conspiracy to eradicate democracy. He claimed the agencies were puppets in the hands of the Modi government.

He claimed 11 BRS leaders have been questioned by the agencies but none of the BJP leaders were ever called. "Is everyone in the BJP a brother of Raja Harishchandra," he asked.

He claimed 95 percent of all raids were on opposition parties. 

He claimed that conviction was only in 23 out of 5,400 cases registered by the ED against the opposition leaders during the last nine years.

He said PM Modi had links with Gautam Adani. He also claimed that LIC and SBI lost Rs 13 lakh crore due to crony capitalism.  

"We are saying Gautam Adani is a proxy of Narandra Modi. Will he take a lie detector test? Does he have the guts to come in front of the country," he asked.

With inputs from IANS

