BBC raid: Nobody is being allowed to enter or come out of the premises. (Representational)

The Income Tax Department is raiding the British Broadcasting Service's (BBC) Delhi office. It isn't clear why the office raided the London-based company. Some reports suggest the department may also seal the office. However, the Income Tax sources told Zee Media that it is just a 'survey'.

Sources said a team of 60-70 people are conducting the 'survey' at BBC's Delhi office. The BBC staff has been ordered to keep their phones shut. Nobody is being allowed to enter or come out of the premises.