IMD predicts 'dense fog conditions' over THESE states in next 2 days - Check full forecast here

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense fog conditions in the isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during the next two days - February 4 and 5.

IMD also issued a statement about the same and said, "Dense Fog conditions in isolated pockets in the night and morning hours very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on during next 2 days."

As per the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius at 1:27 pm today while the maximum is expected to touch 17 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the weather department also forecast a generally cloudy sky for the national capital with light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty wind. The maximum and minimum temperatures were pegged at 19 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively. The rainfall is likely to occur due to the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation.

On the air quality front, Delhi's AQI at 10 am stood at 318 i.e. in the very poor category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) estimates.

The level of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants stood in the 'very poor' and 'moderate' categories, respectively.

According to the air quality and weather bulletin issued by the Ministry of Earth and Sciences, the AQI is likely to remain in the 'poor' to 'moderate' category on Friday and Saturday.

The air quality is likely to deteriorate to very poor category on February 6-7, and remain largely in the 'poor' category thereafter, the bulletin added.