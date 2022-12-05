Gujarat Elections Exit Poll Results 2022: BJP set for record seventh term, predict exit polls; set to better 2017 tally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Ahmedabad

Defying the anti-incumbency factor and the speculated challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP is set to retain power in Gujarat for a record seventh term, an aggregrate of exit polls has predicted.

According to a poll of the exit polls for the Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP is set to win 131 seats while the Congress will remain a distant second with 41 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party is set to face a major embarrassment with exit polls predicting just 6 seats for it.

Most exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-148 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 30-51 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between three and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.

According to the News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll on Gujarat elections, the BJP was likely to get 117-140 seats, Congress-NCP 34-51, AAP 6-13 and others 1-2. Republic TV P-MARQ predicted 128-148 seats for the BJP, 30-42 for the Congress-NCP, AAP 2-10 and others 0-3. TV9 Gujarati forecast that the BJP would get 125-130 seats, Congress-NCP 40-50, AAP 3-5 and others 3-7.

Take a look at the exit polls for the Gujarat Assembly polls:

P-Marq - BJP(128-148), Congress (30-42), AAP (2-10), Others(0-3)

ETG - BJP (131), Congress (41), AAP (6), Others (4)

Jan Ki Baat - BJP (117-140), Congress (34-51), AAP (6-13), Others (1-2)

TV9 - BJP (125-130), Congress (40-50), AAP (3-5), Others (3-7)

BARC - BJP(110-125), Congress (45-60), AAP (1-5), Others (0-4)

If the exit poll turn out right, a thumping victory for the BJP will prove that the 'Brand Modi' continues to remain the key behind BJP's unending electoral victories. In his home state, PM Modi led the aggressive campaign for the BJP, launching all-out attacks on the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. While PM Modi accused the Congress of corruption and impeding development, he cornered the AAP for announcing 'freebies', which he called false promises.

While the state has traditionally witnessed bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress, but this time, AAP's entry has turned into a three-cornered battle. While the BJP continues to bank of development plank and 'Brand Modi', the AAP has announced a slew of freebies, hoping to repeat its Punjab performance.