Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: AAP’s Raghav Chadha celebrates birthday with volunteers while campaigning

AAP’s Raghav Chadha

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 will be held in 2 phases on December 1 and December 5 and it is widely anticipated to be a match between three parties, BJP, Congress, and AAP. While all the parties are currently busy wooing voters, a video of AAP’s Raghav Chadha, who is Rajya Sabha MP and co-incharge of Gujarat has been shared on the internet.

During the Gujarat Assembly elections campaign, Aam Aadmi Party has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha as co-in charge of party affairs.

According to the sources, AAP’s Raghav Chadha was seen in Gujarat, celebrating his birthday with volunteers after concluding a day campaigning and expressing he is overwhelmed with all the affection and love that has been showered upon him.

On his official Twitter account, Raghav Chadha shared with the caption, “Blessed to ring in my birthday with our volunteers from Surat, Gujarat, this year, who organised a wonderful celebration at the end of our day’s campaign. Overwhelmed by all the affection and blessings.”

According to the Election Commission, in the first phase, the Gujarat election will be conducted in two phases. The first phase of polling will be held for 89 seats while the second phase will see voting for 93 seats.

On February 18, 2023, the Gujarat Assembly will have served the last day of its term. The Model Code of Conduct goes into effect in the state with the release of the election timetable. The Central Government has sent out 160 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces to protect voters on election day.

In the state, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf, the BJP has held power for nearly two decades. Last election was in 2017, and the results were BJP 99 seats, Congress 77 seats. In the long run, the Congress lost ground, dropping to 62 seats, while the BJP gained ground, rising to 111.