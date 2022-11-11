Gyanvapi mosque row: 'Shivling' area to be protected until further notice, says SC

Gyanvapi Masjid (File photo)

Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, where the 'Shivling' was allegedly unearthed, has had a prior judgement upheld by India's Supreme Judicial Court. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, together with Justices Surya Kant and PS Narasimha, issued an interim ruling on May 17 that would stay in effect

According to the bench's order, "We direct that pending further orders, the interim order dated May 17 shall continue to remain in operation till further order."

The Supreme Court issued an interim order protecting the site where the 'Shivling' was discovered and allowing Muslims access for namaz on May 17. This order will remain in effect until the Varanasi court rules on the maintainability of the suit, and then for another eight weeks to allow parties to pursue legal remedies.

As the temporary ruling is set to expire on November 12, the Hindu side has requested an extension.

The plea filed by the Muslim side under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Varanasi District Court was denied on September 12 because the court found that the litigation was not time-barred under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. (rejection of plaints).

The court had previously ruled against the Gyanvapi mosque's management group, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which had challenged the legitimacy of the Hindu women's lawsuit.

The Committee has appealed a decision by the Allahabad High Court that allowed a commissioner designated by the court to visit, survey, and videotape the Gyanvapi mosque, which both Hindus and Muslims claim as their rightful place of worship.

Also, READ: J-K: One terrorist of JeM terror outfit killed in encounter in Kapren area of Shopian

The matter involving Gyanvapi mosque worship was transferred from the civil judge to the District Judge, Varanasi, on May 20. Additionally, on that same day, it extended its 'Shivling' protection order until May 17.

The Committee of Management of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid in Varanasi had requested that the District Judge assess the maintainability of the civil action in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath as quickly as possible.

(With inputs from ANI)