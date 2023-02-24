Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Duhai-Sahibabad service likely to start in April, check features, amenities for passengers

Delhi-Meerut RRTS (File Photo)

In the Delhi-NCR, RRTS is the next big thing. Duhai-section testing is complete, and the corridor will open to traffic very soon. The RRTS's speed is undoubtedly a selling point, but the stations and trains themselves will also be updated with cutting-edge amenities for passengers' comfort and convenience. According to a report, each railway car would have a special compartment to accommodate wheelchairs and stretchers. In addition to designated pick-up and drop-off areas, platforms will include huge displays for information. The Delhi–Meerut corridor is scheduled to be the first one to open as part of the system.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Facilities

Many new features, both onboard and at the stations, are now being implemented, and the Duhai Depot–Sahibabad segment of the RRTS corridor is being given its trademark blue façade. On Friday, NCRTC conducted another trial run along the Duhai Depot-Sahibabad segment of the RRTS to try out different features.

The NCRTC is building the RRTS corridor's elevated station entrance and exit points on both sides of the highways in an effort to improve accessibility for commuters and allow passengers safely cross over major roads like the Link Road and the Delhi-Meerut Road.

Pedestrians will be able to utilise the entrance and exit points to cross busy streets without having to pay to enter the fare-collecting areas of the RRTS stations. As a result of this addition, foot traffic can flow more smoothly and station crowds can be better managed.

Officials have said that most RRTS stations would have three to four levels, necessitating the installation of many elevators and escalators.

Platform screen doors (PSDs) are also being built at RRTS stations, they will have double-tempered glass and operate as a protective barrier between the trains, the track, and the passengers. Modern ETCS Level-2 signalling and RRTS train doors are being integrated with the PSDs.

(With inputs from PTI)