Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, other petitioners raising objection on 'INDIA' alliance

Headlines

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 10 Superfoods to boost lactation

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Meet India's highest-paid IT CEO who studied law, lives in Paris, monthly salary is in crores

Nita Ambani, Sudha Murty to Roshni Nadar: Look at Indian businesswomen, their educational qualifications and net worth

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 10 Superfoods to boost lactation

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

8 Yoga asanas for back pain

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

HomeIndia

India

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, other petitioners raising objection on 'INDIA' alliance

Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre, Election Commission of India, and 26 political parties on a petition seeking to restrain opposition parties from using the acronym INDIA for their alliance.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre, Election Commission of India, and 26 political parties on a petition seeking to restrain opposition parties from using the acronym INDIA for their alliance. Opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) comprising 26 parties was announced at a meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka on July 17-18 to take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Amit Mahajan issued notices to the ministries of Home Affairs and Information and Broadcasting, ECI and 26 political parties on the petition, saying that the matter needs to be heard.

"It has to be heard. It requires hearing. Notice issued," the bench said. It, however, refused to grant any interim relief at this stage and said that no order can be passed without hearing the respondents. "We can't pass any order like this. Let the response of the other side come. We will definitely look into it," the bench said.

Petitioner Girish Bharadwaj said the prominent leaders and members of 16 of the 26 political parties mentioned in the memo of parties of the petition gathered at Patna in Bihar on June 23 to form an alliance for contesting the upcoming general election of 2024 and decided to meet again at Bengaluru to prepare a strategy and choose the name of alliance and its convenor.

The petition, through advocate Vaibhav Singh, said on July 17, these political parties gathered in Bengaluru to give shape to further strategies for the 2024 general election and the name of the alliance was announced to be INDIA. These parties have said that they will contest the 2024 elections together against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), it said.

The plea has sought an interim order staying the use of the acronym INDIA by the political parties and to also prohibit the use of the national flag with the acronym INDIA by the respondent political alliance. The plea referred to the statements of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

".... by dragging the name of our Nation Mr. (Rahul) Gandhi very cunningly presented the name of their alliance as the name of our nation and tried to show that the NDA/ BJP and Hon'ble Prime Minister Mr. (Narendra) Modi is in conflict with our own nation, that is, INDIA and this attempt of Mr. Gandhi had created confusion in the mind of common people that the upcoming general election of 2024 will be a fight between political parties or between alliance and our country.

"That by creating this confusion the respondent political parties want to take undue advantage in the name of our country," the plea said. It said that the petitioner gave a representation to the ECI but no action was taken after which he approached the high court with the petition.

Read: Scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi resumes

The political parties which have been arrayed as respondents are Indian National Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi).

The other political parties are the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Konganadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Indian Union Muslim League.

Revolutionary Socialist Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) have also been arrayed as respondent parties.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aadhaar Card news: UIDAI to offer THIS service till September 30

Forgotten cricketer who tied Virender Sehwag’s record, only other Indian to score 300; where is he now?

Meet world’s richest IITian who grew up without electricity, father was farmer, net worth is…

UGC identifies 20 fake universities, maximum in Delhi, check full list here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE