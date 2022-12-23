Covid 4th wave to hit India? IIT professor's take on whether we should be scared of BF7 variant

COVID 4th Wave: He said since 98 percent of people in India have natural immunity against the virus. (File)

The BF7 variant of the coronavirus has triggered panic in China. The country has been logging lakhs of Covid cases every day. The more worrying facet of the surge is that it has also scaled up daily hospitalisations, overwhelming the health sector of the second largest economy in the world. The Indian government has taken note of what's happening in China and has advised states against complacency. There is a fear among the masses as to the new variant. Does it have the potential to bring in another coronavirus wave to Indian shores? Is it deadly? Will the coronavirus situation in India be as bad as China? An IIT professor has given his two cents on the topic.

IIT professor Maneendra Agrawal has proposed a mathematical model suggesting the people of India have nothing to worry about the new variant. This variant has the potential to bypass the acquired immunity but not the natural immunity against the virus.

The virus is highly transmissible, more than its Omicron siblings. However, unlike China, most of India's population has been exposed to Omicron that swept the country last year. This virus is more likely to attack those who have an acquired immunity build through vaccination. In India, only two percent of the masses have acquired immunity, according to the professor.

He said those who have a natural immunity against the virus mustn't be afraid, reported Amar Ujala.

He said India will not have to suffer a situation worse than China.

He said since 98 percent of people in India have natural immunity against the virus, the country is likely to escape the wave unscathed like last year.

However, he said we mustn't be complacent. He added that people should follow the coronavirus protocols and be on alert.

The Indian Medical Association on Thursday asked the people of the country to avoid public gatherings. It said in view of the surge in China, people of the country must also suspend international travel plans.

It also appealed to the masses to take the precaution dose and wear masks and follow the social distancing norms.

IMA said yesterday, countries such as the US, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil reported over 5.37 lakh new cases.

It said the situation isn't alarming in India as of now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned the people of the country against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places.

The Central government will soon start screening international passengers arriving in India randomly in order to avoid transmission of the virus. They will also increase the genome sequencing of samples.