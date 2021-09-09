BSNL to discontinue prepaid broadband services soon, here's what's going to happen next

If you are a subscriber of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) then this news is for you. BSNL has decided to cease all its prepaid broadband services across telecom circles in the state of Kerala. This has come as a shock to many because it offers broadband services at affordable rates and is accessible even in the most remote parts of the country.

The company decided to do so because apparently the subscribers for its prepaid segment has a small base and is not generating enough profit as per KeralaTelecom reports. With its prepaid broadband service, the customers had access to unlimited high-speed broadband internet access.

BSNL provided a single DSL connection among customers which helped them use their broadband anywhere in the country on an internet-enabled telephone line. The internet packs were ideal for students starting at Rs 200 providing limited and unlimited internet usage. Most offices also use BSNL as their broadband services for this reason.

The KeralaTelecom has said that the BSNL has ordered all its prepaid connections in all telecom circles to move to postpaid broadband connections. Customers who have a balance left in their prepaid account will receive a credit of the same amount when the prepaid service is transferred to a postpaid plan.