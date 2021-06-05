Assam lockdown: COVID curbs extended till June 16 - What's allowed, what's not

The Assam government on Friday extended the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till June 16 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown restrictions were supposed to end on June 5, 2021, but the government decided to extend it for 10 more days.

Assam lockdown: What's allowed, what's not

1. The curfew, which remained in force from 12 noon to 5 am will now be in place from 1 pm to 5 am with total ban on movement of individuals.

2. Restaurants, dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guests only upto 12 noon while takeaway is allowed till 1 pm but after that only home delivery of food will be allowed.

3. Restaurants operating within a hotel or resort can allow outside guests up to 12 noon. However, in-house guests of hotel/resort ordered to give only room service after 12 noon.

4. All shops and commercial establishments will close down at 12 noon on all days.

5. All inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended.

6. Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 12 noon. However, sale counters, showrooms etc attached to these warehouses or cold storages have been asked to shut after noon.

7. All other restrictions, imposed earlier, including odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones, work places for both rural and urban areas will remain in force across the state, the order stated.

On May 25, the state government had extended the restrictions to rural areas while an earlier order on May 15 had imposed it only in urban areas and its periphery of five kms except for those going for vaccinations, medical emergencies and engaged in essential services.

Assam's COVID-19 tally soared to 4,28,933 on Friday as 4,548 more people tested positive for the infection, while 54 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 3,577, a health bulletin said.

The highest number of fresh fatalities were reported in Kamrup Metropolitan district, Cachar and Tinsukia (six each), followed by five in Karbi Anglong and four in Dibrugarh, it said.

The state now has 50,765 active cases.