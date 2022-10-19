Paris Hilton arrives carrying portable fan in hand at Mumbai airport, poses for paps

File Photo

Popular actress, FJ and heiress Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 19. The actress was wearing a black outfit when she came out of the airport, The videos and photos of the actress are now going viral on social media.

This is Paris Hilton’s fourth visit to India, this time she came to promote her new venture. Hilton's fans welcomed her at Mumbai airport with flower bouquets and clicked selfies with her. In the videos, Paris can be seen interacting with her fans and posing for the paps.

Several fans commented on the post, one of them wrote, “Urfi Javed aur Malaika Arora ko thode din Viral aur manav se footage Naji milegi.” The second one said, “Apna brand launch karne aayi h Paris Hilton fragrance Ye bhi likh dena tha caption me.” The third person wrote, “she is the great granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton hotels.”

Earlier, the actress revealed, “I wasn’t conceived in Paris. My mom had three names in mind, two of which were Paris and China. But she eventually chose Paris because she liked it more. My name is unique and fun. In fact, I have a friend in LA named India.”

Talking about Bollywood films, she said, “Bollywood seems fun and I have been offered a couple of Bollywood films. I do not mind working in Bollywood but only if the scripts interest me. Also, I’m on a short business trip this time so I will not be doing any chat shows.” Paris is currently working on her pop album, and a book and plans to start her own boutique hotels. “I want to make sarees a big hit in US,” she said.