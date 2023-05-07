Search icon
Rajinikanth reaches Mumbai to join Lal Salaam's shoot, impresses netizens with his simplicity: 'No ego, down to earth'

Superstar Rajinikanth arrived in Mumbai in a simple blue t-shirt with grey pants, and his simplicity amazed the netizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

Rajinikanth walking out from Mumbai airport

Superstar Rajinikanth is known for being one of the stylish stars in India. His attitude, dressing sense, punchlines, and massy action have earned him the stature of demi-God among his fans. Time and again, people were surprised to see how different Rajinikanth's on-screen persona is from his real life. 

On Sunday, Rajinikanth arrived in Mumbai to join the shoot of his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film, Lal Salaam. The actor was spotted stepping out from the Mumbai airport, and he was papped by the media photographers. Rajinikanth arrived in Mumbai in a simple blue t-shirt with grey pants with a black handbag. While exiting the airport, Rajinikanth greeted fans, acknowledged the security guard, and left in a normal hatchback car. 

Here's the video

As soon as the video was published online, fans and other netizens got impressed by Rajinikanth's humble nature. Many internet users found him 'down to earth.' While some were surprised to see how different Rajinikanth look off-screen. An internet user wrote, "So down to earth...no expensive car, no ego." Another internet user wrote, "Thalaivaaaaaaaaa. What a man... Looks so young at the age of 72 and look at that speed..." A netizen wrote, "No ego, down to earth." Another netizen asked, "Aisa superstar?"

Speaking about Lal Salaam, Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared a crucial update about the film on her social media. Aishwarya announced that the first look of Appa from the film will be out at midnight. She wrote, "THE MAN ..THE MANIDHAN…THE POWER MAGNET ARRIVES MIDNIGHT… #Thalaivar #Appa # lalsalaam

Here's the post

As per the report of Etimes, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam is led by Vikranth, with Rajinikanth having an important role in the film. Reportedly, the film is a cricket drama and the first schedule of the film has been completed earlier in April. The film is expected to release in multiple languages in 2023. 

