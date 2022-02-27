Jackie Shroff gets emotional at India's Got Talent, touches contestant's feet- Watch

Bollywood's very own Jaggu Dada aka Jackie Shroff wears his heart on his sleeve. He is one of the most emotional, frank people in B'town, who loves to keep it real, and sometimes brutally honest. If he gets touched by something, his eyes reflect it quickly. This week, the veteran actor graced the reality show India's Got Talent,' and someone made him so emotional, that he touched the person's feet.

One of the contestants, Ishita Vishkarma takes the centre stage, and starts singing 'Bada dukh dina o Ramji.' As soon as Shroff hears her soulful voice, he touches his ear in astonishment. Ishita continues singing, and Jackie burst out in tears. After the performance, Jackie reveals, "Main kho gaya tha inki aawaz mein." Then the actor goes to the stage and touches Ishita's feet, leaving her overwhelmed. Even judge Badshah does the same gesture and makes the contestant emotional.

Here's the clip

The Jackie Shroff special episode will give the 'Border' star a varied emotional experience. If Ishita breaks him down, Manuraj Singh Rajput will take him and his fans on a nostalgic trip. The ace musician plays the theme of Shroff's debut film 'Hero.' The actor shares the stage with Manuraj, and together, they jam on the soulful music. For the act, Jackie dons his character getup of bandana and hand gear. This moment will surely touch every fan of the actor.

Here's the clip

Speaking of Jackie Shroff, the actor was last seen in Akshay Kumar's starrer 'Sooryavanshi.' He will next be seen 'Phone Bhoot' with Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. India's Got Talent is a stunt-based reality show, judged by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher, and hosted by Arjun Bijlani.