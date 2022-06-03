Himanshi Khurana mourns Sidhu Moose Wala's tragic death, demands 'justice for him'

Himanshi Khurana- Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjabi actress-singer Himanshu Khurana mourned the tragic death of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala and expressed grief over the loss. Recently Himanshi was spotted in Mumbai, and she was papped by the photographers. After posing for stills, journalists did a quick chat with Khurana, where she opened up on Sidhu's demise.

At first, Himanshi admitted that she was broken by the news and said, "He was a brother to me....aur hum jitne bhi Punjabi colleagues hum time to time milte rehte hai. In-house parties hoti hai. So bhale hum post na kare... humara mel-jol rehta hai. It's very unfortunate, aur jo bhi Punjabi artist face karte hai off-camera, woh ab aapke saamne hai" Sidhu was shot dead on May 29, Sunday, in Mansa. His VIP security was withdrawn a day before his death. So, Himanshi was asked, does she thinks that the state government has shown negligence in identifying threats? Khurana responded, "We heard that he was getting such threats, so I think that it shouldn't be ignored. Bhale hi woh government ki point of view se tha... ya unki khud ki taraf se." Himanshi further added that Sidhu could have requested security. At last, Himanshi concluded by saying, "We just want justice for him."

Two days after Sidhu's death, Mika Singh also opened up on the plight of Punjabi artists. In a conversation with News18, Mika said, "Singers in Punjab often get such threats from gangsters...Many singers give money and save themselves. Everyone knows they do so many shows and earn well." Mika even added that Sidhu has received such threats four years ago, and he had discussed it with him about it. Singh continued by saying that other singers-actors like Parmish Verma, Gippy Grewal and others have received such ultimatums previously. Singh emphasised the fact that the Punjab police and government should take extreme measures to curb this situation. Singh requested authorities to look into the matter with grave importance.