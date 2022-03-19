Dhanush makes first public appearance after his separation from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

On January 17, 2022, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shocked everyone when they decided to part ways and announced their separation on social media. However, their decision left many hearts broken. They together have two sons, Yatra and Linga.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were married for 18 years. Recently, Dhanush made his first public appearance with his sons at the Rock With Raaja concert in Chennai, after separation from Rajinikanth’s daughter.

Earlier, the actor had said that Aishwaryaa is his ‘friend’. He had congratulated the superstar’s daughter when her music video ‘Payani’ was released, After which, he was seen at the Rock with Raaja concert in Chennai. Pictures and videos from the concert went viral on social media, Dhanush was seen wearing a white traditional outfit.

Dhanush had announced separation from his wife Aishwaryaa on January 17. The two shared a joint statement on their respective social media accounts. Dhanush wrote, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”

Post this, Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja has refuted that the actor and his wife Aishwaryaa are getting divorced after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush's father described the split as a "family quarrel."

According to Kasturi Raja’s statement to the Dailythandhi newspaper, he said, "Dhanush and Aishwarya are not divorced. It's just a fight between them due to differences of opinion. So it was a routine family fight. Presently both are out of town and staying in Hyderabad. I talked to them via phone and advised them too."