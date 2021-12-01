Comedian Kunal Kamra reveals his show in Bengaluru cancelled after organisers received threats

Popular comedian Kunal Kamra took to Twitter to say that his upcoming stand-up comedy shows in Bengaluru were cancelled. The cancellation, as per Kamra, was due to the organisers receiving threats. This news of Kamra facing cancellation comes days after another comedian, Munawar Faruqui, saw his show cancelled after not being given permission to perform by Bengaluru police. The police had denied permission to Faruqui, calling him a “controversial figure”.

Kamra, who often touches sensitive political topics in his acts, shared the news of the cancellation, also adding a sarcastic document on how to get a politician’s show canceled. Kamra titled the post: “Canceling comedy shows 101.”

In his note attached as photographs, the comedian wrote, “Hello Bangalore people. I’m happy to inform that my shows in Bangalore which were scheduled over the next 20 days have been cancelled.”

“They’ve been cancelled for two reasons. Firstly, we didn’t get special permission to seat 45 people in the venue that can seat more. Secondly, threats have been made to shut down the venue if I were to ever perform there. I guess this is also part of the Covid protocol & new guidelines. I suppose I am seen as a variant of the virus now,” the note said.

“For those on twitter that have been wondering how ‘A Kamra goes on to perform while a Farooqui has had to quit comedy’ we can find solace in the fact that the ruling class is at-least trying to oppress with equality,” going on to say, “Maybe if we continue down the road of equal oppression, we would get to a point of equal liberation, in a post climate change era.”

Along with this message, the comedian also listed a step-by-step guide. “Putting up the steps on how to cancel a show so that it’s easier for other carders to follow. If they use this method & a show is not cancelled I’ll give up being a stand up comedian,” Kamra wrote.

Kunal Kamra is the latest comedian to face trolls and threats for stand-up comedy shows. Earlier, comedian Vir Das’ monologue called ‘Two Indias’, delivered in an act in the US, had been in the news for sparking outrage.