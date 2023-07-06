Sanjay Dutt thanks fans in latest workout video: ‘You all keep me going’ — Watch

Sanjay Dutt gave fans a glimpse into his fitness routine and the way he maintains his physique. (Credits: Instagram)

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has established himself as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Despite encountering health challenges, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor has emerged as an inspiration for all fitness enthusiasts out there. Sanjay Dutt recently took to social media to provide a glimpse into his intense fitness regime. On his Twitter handle, Sanjay Dutt shared a motivating workout video, showcasing some heavy bench-pressing as part of his latest workout session. The video showed the actor’s unwavering dedication as he lifted heavy weights with determination and precision.

With each repetition, Sanjay Dutt gave fans a glimpse into his fitness routine and the way he maintains his physique.

Dropping the video on Twitter, Sanjay Dutt captioned it, “This one's for all of you, for showering unconditional love and support, you all keep me going #DuttsTheWay.”

This one's for all of you, for showering unconditional love and support, you all keep me going _#DuttsTheWay pic.twitter.com/GQnBiUeVEY — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 6, 2023

Sanjay Dutt joins forces with Munna Bhai MBBS co-star Arshad Warsi

Sanjay Dutt has once again joined forces with his Munna Bhai MBBS co-star Arshad Warsi for the forthcoming drama, Jail. While the film is billed to be similar to the famous Munna Bhai series, according to reports, the makers are trying to distinguish the characters from their image in the popular franchise.

Arshad Warsi recently shed some light on the project saying that Jail is similar to the Munna Bhai films in terms of its story. He further revealed that the movie has a message for the viewers at its core. For now, the makers are working on the script of the movie with the director and writer, Siddhant Kumar Sachdev.

Spilling some more beans on Jail, Arshad Warsi said the challenge was in writing his and Sanjay Dutt's characters as when they share screen space, it is crucial to first take out Munna and Circuit from the audience’s heads. Hence, forming these two characters is taking longer than expected.

Sanjay Dutt's film line-up

Apart from Jail, Sanjay Dutt has been roped in as the antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay-starrer. Leo. With Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady of this much-anticipated drama, the project also has Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin in key roles. Sanjay Dutt made quite an impact on the audience with his portrayal as the villain, Adheera, in the Yash-led KGF: Chapter 2.

Furthermore, Sanjay Dutt also has Binoy Gandhi's Ghudchadi waiting to be released.