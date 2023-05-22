TBSE Board Results 2023 date: Tripura Board class 10th, 12th results to be released on THIS date at tbse.tripura.gov.in

File photo

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) to declare the Tripura Board Class 10 and 12 results soon. As informed by the Board president Bhabatosh Saha, Tripura Board TSBE Class 10 and 12 results will be declared by June 10. "We are planning to announce results of both Class 10 and 12 exams by June 10. We shall let know the schedules of announcement of results once it is decided," the Board president said.

Once released, the TBSE Tripura Board result will be declared on the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura Board Class 12 and 10 examinations began on March 15 and March 16. Around 38,116 candidates in Class 10 and 33,435 in Class 12 candidates appeared for the TBSE-conducted board exams.

A total of 162 centre for class 10 and 112 centres for class 12 were set up for Tripura board exams.

TBSE Result 2023: Steps to check Tripura Board result