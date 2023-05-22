Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

TBSE Board Results 2023 date: Tripura Board class 10th, 12th results to be released on THIS date at tbse.tripura.gov.in

Once released, the TBSE Tripura Board result will be declared on the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

TBSE Board Results 2023 date: Tripura Board class 10th, 12th results to be released on THIS date at tbse.tripura.gov.in
File photo

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) to declare the Tripura Board Class 10 and 12 results soon. As informed by the Board president Bhabatosh Saha, Tripura Board TSBE Class 10 and 12 results will be declared by June 10. "We are planning to announce results of both Class 10 and 12 exams by June 10. We shall let know the schedules of announcement of results once it is decided," the Board president said.

Once released, the TBSE Tripura Board result will be declared on the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura Board Class 12 and 10 examinations began on March 15 and March 16. Around 38,116 candidates in Class 10 and 33,435 in Class 12 candidates appeared for the TBSE-conducted board exams.

A total of 162 centre for class 10 and 112 centres for class 12 were set up for Tripura board exams. 

TBSE Result 2023: Steps to check Tripura Board result 

  • Visit the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in
  • Click on the result link (once activated)
  • The result will appear on the screen 
  • Download and keep a printout 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha cabinet reshuffle: Three new ministers join CM Naveen Patnaik’s government
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.