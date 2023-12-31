Meet Rashi Bagga, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her salary is...

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Rashi Bagga, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her salary is...

This accomplishment stands as the highest package offered to any student at IIIT-NR in 2023.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 06:33 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In recent years, job placement packages for both graduate and postgraduate students in India have been on the rise. The trend of substantial salary offers, reaching up to Rs 1 crore for fresh graduates, is not limited to prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs. A noteworthy example is Rashi Bagga, a BTech student at the International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR), who has created history by securing an annual job package of Rs 85 lakh.

This accomplishment stands as the highest package offered to any student at IIIT-NR in 2023. It's worth mentioning that Rashi Bagga had already received a promising job offer from another company a few days earlier. However, fueled by her curiosity to explore additional opportunities, she actively participated in more interviews and ultimately secured this groundbreaking job offer.

The IIIT media coordinator mentioned that Rashi Bagga was content with her initial job offer as well. Interestingly, the same company that selected Rashi Bagga this year had chosen Chinky Karda from IIIT-NR in the previous year, offering her a package of Rs 57 lakh per annum, which was the highest in her batch.

Yogesh Kumar, another IIIT-NR student, has also achieved success by securing a job offer of Rs 56 lakh per annum for a role as a software development engineer. His offer comes from a multinational company.

In 2020, Ravi Kushashwa, a student from IIIT-NR, had received a job offer of Rs 1 Crore per annum from a multinational company. Unfortunately, he couldn't join the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to IIIT-NR's placement office, the average CTC for the current batch has been revised to Rs 16.5 lakh per annum, with a median CTC of Rs 13.6 lakh per annum.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New rules from January 1, 2024: 6 crucial financial changes to keep in mind

'Whole world is waiting for Jan 22's historic moment,’ says PM Modi during Ayodhya visit

Watch: Team India's intensive training for 2nd Test showdown against South Africa

After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

Who is Arvind Panagariya, ex-NITI Aayog VC, appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE