Meet Rashi Bagga, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her salary is...

In recent years, job placement packages for both graduate and postgraduate students in India have been on the rise. The trend of substantial salary offers, reaching up to Rs 1 crore for fresh graduates, is not limited to prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs. A noteworthy example is Rashi Bagga, a BTech student at the International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR), who has created history by securing an annual job package of Rs 85 lakh.



This accomplishment stands as the highest package offered to any student at IIIT-NR in 2023. It's worth mentioning that Rashi Bagga had already received a promising job offer from another company a few days earlier. However, fueled by her curiosity to explore additional opportunities, she actively participated in more interviews and ultimately secured this groundbreaking job offer.

The IIIT media coordinator mentioned that Rashi Bagga was content with her initial job offer as well. Interestingly, the same company that selected Rashi Bagga this year had chosen Chinky Karda from IIIT-NR in the previous year, offering her a package of Rs 57 lakh per annum, which was the highest in her batch.

Yogesh Kumar, another IIIT-NR student, has also achieved success by securing a job offer of Rs 56 lakh per annum for a role as a software development engineer. His offer comes from a multinational company.

In 2020, Ravi Kushashwa, a student from IIIT-NR, had received a job offer of Rs 1 Crore per annum from a multinational company. Unfortunately, he couldn't join the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to IIIT-NR's placement office, the average CTC for the current batch has been revised to Rs 16.5 lakh per annum, with a median CTC of Rs 13.6 lakh per annum.