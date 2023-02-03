Haryana Board Exam 2023 dates: BSEH revises class 10, 12 date sheet, check official notice here

File photo

Haryana board class 10 and 12 board exams datesheet has been revised by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH). Candidates can check the revised date sheet on the official website at bseh.org.in.

According to the revised datasheet, Haryana board Class 10, and 12 exams will start on February 27, 2023. The Class 10 exams will end on March 25, 2023, and the Class 12 exams will conclude on March 28, 2023. The examination will be conducted in a single shift – from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm every day.

Haryana board BSEH 2023 revised date sheet: Steps to check

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

Click on the “Revised Date Sheet: (Theory Papers) for Secondary, Senior Secondary Certificate (Academic/Open/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement) Examination Feb./Mar.-2023”

A date sheet will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

Haryana board BSEH 2023 revised date sheet

