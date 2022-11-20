'Woh bhi aa raha hain': Suryakumar Yadav confident of India Test call-up after his 111 knock against New Zealand

Suryakumar Yadav is yet to play Test cricket for India.

Suryakumar Yadav expressed confidence in his ability to make into India's Test team. The 32-year-old was called up as a replacement for the tour of England in July 2021, but he did not get to don the national jersey.

Yadav has already made a significant impact for the Men in Blue, having played 13 ODIs and 41 T20Is. On Sunday, November 20, the right-hander smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 111 against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

India scored 191 and won the match by 65 runs courtesy to SKY's brilliant performance, which included 11 fours and seven sixes. Suryakumar has now set his eyes on a Test debut after his magnificent knock.

"Aa raha hain, woh (Test selection) bhi aa raha hain (coming, that is also coming," Suryakumar was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference.

Yadav has amassed 5326 runs at an average of 44.01 in 77 first-class matches, with 14 hundreds and 26 half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Yadav also reflected on the time when he was unable to play for India in any of the formats.

"I always keep going back to my past. When I am in the room, or travelling with my wife, we keep talking how the situation was two-three years ago. What is the situation now, what has changed now from then, we keep discussing that time.

"Obviously, there was a bit of frustration that time but we always tried to see if there was something positive I could take out of that phase. How could I become a better cricketer, how to go one step ahead,” he stated.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as captain Hardik Pandya ticked all the necessary boxes in the second T20I. Following the abandonment of the first T20I in Wellington due to rain, India made the most of their game time at the Bay Oval.

