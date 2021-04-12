RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction, IPL 2021: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match in Mumbai

The newly rebranded Punjab Kings will begin their campaign in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Rajasthan Royals. The Punjab-based franchise which became Kings from 'Kings XI' made some intelligent buys at the auction having the biggest purse and will hoping to begin this year's campaign on a winning note.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be beginning a new era under their new skipper, Sanju Samson and new head of the coaching staff, Kumar Sangakkara. Royals, who let go off their skipper Steve Smith before this year's auction will be heralding a new journey and would want to begin it with a win.

Dream11 Prediction – Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings – Match 4, IPL 2021 in Chennai

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounder: Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami

RR vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings My Dream11 Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, Riyan Parag, Ben Stokes(c), Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jhye Richardson(vc), Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, April 12. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar