PAK vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

In the exciting backdrop of the ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan and Afghanistan were poised to clash in a highly anticipated match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, October 23. Both teams had experienced a rollercoaster ride in the tournament, and the stakes were high as they sought to find their footing in this pivotal encounter.

Pakistan had commenced their World Cup campaign in India on a brilliant note, securing impressive victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. The cricketing world watched in awe as they displayed their prowess on the field. However, their campaign took an unexpected turn when they faced the formidable hosts, India, and lost the match by seven wickets. A second defeat followed against Australia, where the Australian duo of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner delivered stunning centuries, propelling their team to a 62-run victory. Amidst these challenges, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan emerged as Pakistan's shining star with the bat. The team was now determined to reclaim their winning form as they prepared to face Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Afghanistan had faced their own share of struggles in the tournament. They had a disappointing run in the Asia Cup campaign in Sri Lanka and started their World Cup journey with a loss to Bangladesh. However, their spirit and determination shone brightly when they pulled off a jaw-dropping upset against the defending World Cup champions, England. This triumph provided them with a much-needed boost and transformed them into a formidable force to reckon with.

As the two teams geared up for their encounter in Chennai, fans eagerly awaited an enthralling battle on the cricket field. The match held the promise of twists, turns, and unforgettable moments, as both Pakistan and Afghanistan sought to make their mark in the ODI World Cup 2023.

PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: When is Pakistan vs Afghanistan match to be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be played on Monday, October 23.

PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: At what time Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where will Pakistan vs Afghanistan match be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs Afghanistan match?

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match online?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Weather Report

On Monday (Oct 22), the weather in Chennai will be hot and humid and there is no chance of rain.

Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitches favour the spin bowlers. It is generally dry and provides a grip for spinners. The pitch tends to slow down a bit towards the latter half of the game which makes it difficult for batting in the second innings. Winning the toss and batting first would be an ideal choice at this ground.

PAK vs AFG World Cup 2023: Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi