'It is not easy to win big tournaments': Legendary Australia captain Steve Waugh wants India fans to 'stay patient'

When it comes to bilateral series or tours, India is one country which every team knows is difficult to beat. However, when it comes to International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments the Men in Blue have not managed to win any since their Champions Trophy victory in 2013 in England.

When it comes to bilateral series or tours, India is one country which every team knows is difficult to beat. However, when it comes to International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments the Men in Blue have not managed to win any since their Champions Trophy victory in 2013 in England.

Talking about the same is legendary Australia captain Steve Waugh. The former player believes it is only a matter of time before India wins a big ICC tournament.

Waugh stated that winning big tournaments is not easy because of the level of competition.

“It is not easy to win big tournaments,” Steve Waugh was quoted as saying by PTI. “And you take it for granted when you are doing it. I think it just shows how special it is but India are very capable.”

“They will be up there, top contenders in any competition. India fans you need to stay patient. Only a matter of time before they win something big again.

“Is it a mental block that India keep losing in the knock-outs? “It is not mental. It is just a sport. Like I said it is not easy to win big tournaments. Australia had a great run in World Cups. We didn’t do this time but we have had an incredible run,” he added.

Earlier, former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara also had stated that Virat Kohli and Co. are capable of winning any tournament they play.

The legendary southpaw had also picked the Indian squad as favourites for lift the T20 World Cup trophy which will take place in Australia later this year.

“I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play,” Lara was quoted as saying by India. “I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India.

“Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it’s a quarter-final, semi-final and final,” he added.