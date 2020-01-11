'It is not easy to win big tournaments': Legendary Australia captain Steve Waugh wants India fans to 'stay patient'

Headlines

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Meet man who is set to head Rs 1,91,300 crore L&T Group as chairman

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

ICC reveals ODI World Cup 2023 mascot names after fans vote

IMD weather update: Heavy rain predicted in these 4 districts, check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Meet man who is set to head Rs 1,91,300 crore L&T Group as chairman

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

Thyroid: 10 superfoods for hypothyroidism

8 superb benefits of eating poha for breakfast

Top run scorers at No.3 in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Badshah gifts his expensive sneakers worth Rs 1.50 lakh to 15-year-old fan, video goes viral, fans react

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

HomeCricket

Cricket

'It is not easy to win big tournaments': Legendary Australia captain Steve Waugh wants India fans to 'stay patient'

When it comes to bilateral series or tours, India is one country which every team knows is difficult to beat. However, when it comes to International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments the Men in Blue have not managed to win any since their Champions Trophy victory in 2013 in England.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2020, 05:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When it comes to bilateral series or tours, India is one country which every team knows is difficult to beat. However, when it comes to International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments the Men in Blue have not managed to win any since their Champions Trophy victory in 2013 in England.

Talking about the same is legendary Australia captain Steve Waugh. The former player believes it is only a matter of time before India wins a big ICC tournament. 

Waugh stated that winning big tournaments is not easy because of the level of competition.

“It is not easy to win big tournaments,” Steve Waugh was quoted as saying by PTI. “And you take it for granted when you are doing it. I think it just shows how special it is but India are very capable.”

“They will be up there, top contenders in any competition. India fans you need to stay patient. Only a matter of time before they win something big again.

“Is it a mental block that India keep losing in the knock-outs? “It is not mental. It is just a sport. Like I said it is not easy to win big tournaments. Australia had a great run in World Cups. We didn’t do this time but we have had an incredible run,” he added.

Earlier, former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara also had stated that Virat Kohli and Co. are capable of winning any tournament they play. 

The legendary southpaw had also picked the Indian squad as favourites for lift the T20 World Cup trophy which will take place in Australia later this year.

“I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play,” Lara was quoted as saying by India. “I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India.

“Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it’s a quarter-final, semi-final and final,” he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Subhash Ghai says Bollywood doesn't have talent, which is why our films are not working: 'Most of them don't even...'

Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner to be unveiled on this date

Karnataka bandh today: Schools, Ola, BMTC, theatres- Know what’s open and what’s closed

Kiran Baliyan ends India's 72-year medal drought with a Women's shot put bronze

Viral video: Bold black bear joins picnic in Mexico's park, amazes picnickers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE