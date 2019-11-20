IND vs BAN: R Ashwin reveals how India vs Bangladesh's pink-ball Test will mark new beginning for cricket

Team India is gearing up to take on Bangladesh in a historic Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Even the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina also confirmed that she will be in attendance at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on the first day, new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said.

Team India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the first of the two-match Test match series on Saturday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the second Test, India spin bowler Ashwin has expressed his thoughts that on how he hopes that the day-night test will be the turning point for the longest format of the game.

Speaking with on Star Sports, Ashwin said: “I just hope this marks the beginning of where we get huge crowds coming into the stadium and Test cricket gets its credit and obviously with the change in timings people can afford to finish their work and come into the game, watch it and enjoy it.”

Meanwhile, India's speedster Mohammad Shami spoke about the key areas where the batsmen should be careful in the pink-ball Test.

“The middle session should be the main focus for batsman while using the pink ball, unlike the morning session that is usually considered the most important in a Test match as it will have more of a swing in Eden Gardens.”

This will also be the first time ever that India and Bangladesh will be playing a day/night Test and is the reason why players from both sides had net sessions with the pink SG balls in Indore ahead of the first Test match.