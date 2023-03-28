'I went for HIV test after....': Shikhar Dawan reveals a shocking truth

Source: Instagram/ Shikhar Dhawan

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan revealed his teenage tale about getting an HIV test. Indian southpaw who is fond of getting tattoos on his body narrated a childhood story where he got himself inked but it backfires when his parents get to know about this as he got beaten up.

While talking on Seedhi baat on aaj tak he said "When I was 14-15 years old, I had gone to Manali and got a tattoo done on my back without informing my family members. I had to hide it for quite some time, about 3-4 months, and then when my father got to know, he beat me. I got a bit scared after doing the tattoo because I had no clue about the number of bodies that needle had pierced. So then I went and did an HIV Test and it’s negative to date (laughs),"

Shikhar Dhawan who will be leading Punjab Kings this season is all set to mark his comeback after four months, left handed opener played his last match against New Zealand in November 2022.

PBKS will play their first match against 2 times champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1st. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will commence from March 31 (Friday). Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans in the season opener.

Full squad of Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2023:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.