HomeCricket

Cricket

Don't hiss me off! Snake interrupts play during Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha - Watch video

Fans breaching security cordons is something no one likes, but when the intruder is a snake, it's better to stop play.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 02:58 PM IST

Fans breaching security cordons is something no one likes, but when the intruder is a snake, it's better to stop play.

The snake made an appearance during the first round match of the ongoing 86th season of the Ranji Trophy between Andhra and Vidarbha in Vijaywada.

The reptile was spotted soon after Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and had invited the hosts to bat first. The ground staff was immediately called upon to take the invader away.

WATCH:

As for the match, it was veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer’s 150th Ranji Trophy. The 41-year old player has become the first-ever player to play 150 matches in India’s prestigious First-class tournament. 

At lunch on Day 1, the home team scored 87/3 in 32 overs. Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari scored his 31st First-class half-century, while experienced wicket-keeper batsman Srikar Bharat (22) lost his wicket to spinner Aditya Sarwate post-lunch.

