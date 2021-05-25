BAN vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in Dhaka
BAN vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 2nd ODI, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream 11 Team Player List.
Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI of the series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka | Photo: Bangladesh Cricket Board
After a COVID-19 scare, the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODI series got underway in the capitals Dhaka. The hosts won the toss and chose to bat and riding on wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim's splendid knock of 84 runs, they put up a competitive total of 257 runs.
All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga played a superb innings of 74 runs off just 60 balls after a top-order collapse, but couldn't help them get over the line. In the end, it was Rahim's knock off just 87 balls including four fours and a six that helped Bangladesh prevail over the Lankans in the first ODI and will be looking to seal the series in the second game.
Dream11 Prediction – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – 2nd ODI in Dhaka 2021
BAN vs SL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
Batsmen: Kusal Perera, Liton Das, Pathum Nissanka, Mohammad Mithun
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva
Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Dushmantha Chameera
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI My Dream11 Playing XI
Kusal Perera, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Pathum Nissanka, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Dushmantha Chameera
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match Details
The match begins at 12.30 PM IST and will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday, May 25. Unfortunately, the match will not be telecasted on any TV channel, however, it will be live streamed on the Fancode app.
Squads
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Shiran Fernando