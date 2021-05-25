BAN vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in Dhaka

After a COVID-19 scare, the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODI series got underway in the capitals Dhaka. The hosts won the toss and chose to bat and riding on wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim's splendid knock of 84 runs, they put up a competitive total of 257 runs.

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga played a superb innings of 74 runs off just 60 balls after a top-order collapse, but couldn't help them get over the line. In the end, it was Rahim's knock off just 87 balls including four fours and a six that helped Bangladesh prevail over the Lankans in the first ODI and will be looking to seal the series in the second game.

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Kusal Perera, Liton Das, Pathum Nissanka, Mohammad Mithun

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Dushmantha Chameera

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

Kusal Perera, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Pathum Nissanka, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Dushmantha Chameera

The match begins at 12.30 PM IST and will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday, May 25. Unfortunately, the match will not be telecasted on any TV channel, however, it will be live streamed on the Fancode app.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Shiran Fernando