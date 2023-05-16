Search icon
Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance in sports bra and shorts burns the internet, watch

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and she keeps on posting her videos and photos on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Nora Fatehi is without doubt one of the best dancers in Bollywood these days. Nora Fatehi, who is called as ‘dancing diva’ by her fans, is known for her superb dancing skills and it would not be wrong to say that Nora Fatehi has become very popular in the last few years on the basis of her hard work and talent. Nora Fatehi has succeeded in carving a niche for herself in Bollywood and is now one of the most popular faces of Indian entertainment industry.

Nora Fatehi surely understands the power of social media and this seems to be the reason why the actress is highly active on Instagram. Nora enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and she keeps on posting her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram in order to provide her millions of followers a glimpse of her life.

Most of the videos and photos shared by Nora Fatehi on Instagram go viral quickly and now an old video of Nora Fatehi is grabbing a lot of attention. The viral video is from Nora Fatehi’s dance rehearsal during her recently concluded The Entertainers tour.

It may be recalled that Nora Fatehi went to the US for The Entertainers tour with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in an item song in Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Thank God. The actress will be next seen in the movie 100%.

 

