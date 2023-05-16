Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story pips Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Gangubai to become highest-grossing female-led film in India

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma

The juggernaut that is The Kerala Story continues to roll on. The Adah Sharma-starrer had a bumper second weekend, minting over Rs 50 crore, and then held on well on its second Monday too, showing a marginal drop. Now, on Tuesday, the film has surpassed the lifetime collections of all female-led Bollywood films in India.

The Kerala Story had earned Rs 147 crore net in the domestic market by Monday. On Tuesday, the film is expected to add another Rs 9 crore to take its 12-day total to Rs 156 crore in India. As per trade experts, by Tuesday afternoon, it has already crossed Rs 150 crore. This means that it has crossed the lifetime domestic net collections of the highest-grossing female-led films in Indian cinema, such as Tanu Weds Manu Returns (Rs 150 crore) and Gagubai Kathiawadi (Rs 132 crore).

This makes the Adah Sharma-starrer the highest-grossing female-led fillm ever in India. And judging by trends, the film will easily go past Rs 200 crore too, setting a new benchmark for women-centric films. The top 10 list is dominated by films starring Alia Bhatt (Gangubai, Raazi, Dear Zindagi) and Kangana Ranaut (Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika), and also includes films featuring Vidya Balan (The Dirty Picture), Sonam Kapoor (Veere Di Wedding, Neerja), and Taapsee Pannu (Pink).

However, The Kerala Story is still behind the two other films in terms of worldwide gross collections. Unlike the other films, The Kerala Story has negligible overseas collections. Tanu Weds Manu Returns sits atop that list with global collections of Rs 258 crore, while Gangubai Kathiawadi comes second at Rs 212 crore. The Kerala Story, with worldwide collections of around Rs 190 crore, is still some distance from those marks.