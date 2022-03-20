'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri thanks Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast for organising a free show

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' has become the most talked-about film in recent times. Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s, the film has been gaining accolades from the audience and has shattered box-office records. Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast also showed his support towards the film when he booked an entire cinema hall in Delhi to organise a free show for those who cannot afford the tickets.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gaurav had tweeted, "17th March , 1 PM, INOX Janakpuri , Delhi. Free show for anyone who cannot afford a ticket #TheKashmirFiles". And now, on Sunday, March 20, Gaurav shared a video from the same show in which he can be seen thanking the entire audience for coming as he wrote, "A generation which ignores history has no past and no future." In the video, the entire theater is seen occupied by the people. Vivek Agnihotri quote-tweeted his video and thanked him as he wrote, "Thanks @flyingbeast320 for your social service."

17th March , 1 PM, INOX Janakpuri , Delhi.

Free show for anyone who cannot afford a ticket #TheKashmirFiles https://t.co/ijgEwvKaTm — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) March 16, 2022

For the unversed, Gaurav and his wife Ritu Rathee are currently participating in the Star Plus' reality show 'Smart Jodi' which features ten celebrity couples taking part in fun activities. He is one of the most popular YouTubers in the nation with around 7.3 million subscribers and frequently vlogs alongside Ritu on his primary channel named 'Flying Beast'. He also has two other YouTube channels, 'FitMuscle TV' with over 2 million subscribers, and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa' with over 1.25 million subscribers.



Coming back to 'The Kashmir Files', the film features stellar performances from its entire cast including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belavadi, and Puneet Issar among others. The film is the second in Agnihotri's trilogy of political thriller series with the first one as 'The Tashkent Files' released in 2019 and the upcoming one 'The Delhi Files' scheduled to release later this year.