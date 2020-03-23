'RRR' makers debunk rumours of Alia Bhatt opting out of NTR and Ram Charan's film

Alia Bhatt has an interesting line up of films for both this and next year, the actress will also be making her Telugu debut via SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR starring NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. However, a few days back there were rumours that Alia has now opted out of the project, but, the makers have dismissed the grapevine and have clarified that she’s still a part of the film.

As per a report in IB Times, a source from the production house was quoted saying, "Alia is working for RRR and she will be joining the sets of the film in May. 75% of the film has been completed already and Alia plays a key role in the remaining 25%. The film is shaping up really well and makers are happy with it." In RRR, it is rumoured that NTR and Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

Previously, Rajamouli had said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-Independence India, "This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded," he had said.

RRR is scheduled to release in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.