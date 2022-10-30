Search icon
Kareena Kapoor reacts to Ananya Panday's Poo look from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for Halloween party

Ananya was spotted at a Halloween party where other friends including Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aryan Khan, and Sara Ali Khan joined her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:33 PM IST

Recently, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recreated Kareena Kapoor’s popular Poo look from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for a Halloween party. Her photos went viral on social media, and now Kareena has also reacted to her popular look recreated by Ananya Panday.

Ananya was spotted at a Halloween party in the city where other friends including Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aryan Khan, and Sara Ali Khan also joined her. The Lal Singh Chaddha actor took to her Instagram Story and shared her views on the Gehraiyaan actor’s look for the Halloween party.

Sharing the picture of Ananya where she can be seen wearing a shimmery pink top and a short skirt, Kareena wrote, "You looked PHAT. Happy birthday you star, lots of love!".  For the unversed, Phat is a slang which means ‘pretty, hot, and tempting’. She extended her heartfelt birthday wish for the Liger actor with this post as Ananya turned 24 on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhavana Panday shared childhood pictures of Ananya with sister Rysa Panday where they both look adorable. Calling Ananya a ‘Pudding’, she wrote, "Happy Birthday my pudding."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

 

As soon as she shared the post, celebrities poured birthday wishes for Ananya in the comment section. Delnaaz Irani wrote, "Happy birthday Ananya, stay blessed always," while Maheep Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showered love with heart emojis

Talking about Kareena’s work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta’s next untitled film.

On the other hand, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar`s Dharma Productions, marking Vijay’s Bollywood debut. She will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh`s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. (With inputs from ANI)

