Kajal Aggarwal’s baby shower pictures with husband Gautam Kitchlu go viral- Check out

On Sunday, Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her baby shower with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The pictures and videos are going viral on social media. The actress is looking gorgeous in a sareee, meanwhile, Gautam stunned everyone in a kurta pyjama.

For the unversed, Kajal will soon be a mother to a baby. Her God Bharai rasam happened at their home in presence of closed ones. The actress took to Instagram and dropped pictures from the celebration. Take a look:

In January, the actress announced her pregnancy with her photo and a pregnant woman emoji in the caption. Gautam and Kajal got married in an intimate ceremony on 30 October 2020.

Earlier, the actress gave a fitting reply to trollers who body-shamed her. The 'Singham' actress shared a prolonged post with pictures from her vacation and says, "I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body-shaming messages/ memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!"

Kajal further added that during pregnancy, the body of a woman goes through multiple changes, "During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often."

The 'Magadheera' star asserted that these changes are normal, and we don't need to pressurised during this phase. "we don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives! We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience." With the post, Agarwal gives a straight reply to her trollers and it will help the expecting mother to cherish the moment. Her post got loads of love and support from her followers. Even actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to the post and commented, "You are and will always be beautiful."