'I am drowning and dying': Vijay Antony’s wife Fatima mourns daughter Meera's death, pens emotional note

Vijay Antony and Fatima’s daughter died by suicide on September 19 at their residence in Alwarpet, Chennai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Meera, Tamil film actor Vijay Antony and Fatima’s daughter died by suicide on September 19. Fatima paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on Monday. Vijay Antony’s wife took to her X account and stated that she is struggling to keep going and wishes Meera would return to her family.

She wrote, “If I’d known you will live only for 16 yrs, I would have just kept u very very close to me, not even shown you to the sun and moon, am drowning and dying with our thoughts, can’t live without you,come back to babba and amma. laara keeps waiting for u, love u Thangam @vijayantony”

Meera was 16 years old. She breathed her last on September 19 at her residence in Alwarpet, Chennai. A postmortem was conducted as per protocols.

Earlier, the Tamil actor issued an emotional statement on social media. In the post written in Tamil, Vijay Antony spoke highly of his daughter.

The statement in Tamil is loosely translated as “My Daughter Meera is such an affectionate and brave girl. She is now in a better and peaceful place where there won’t be caste, creed, money, jealousy, pain. She is still talking to me. I died with her. I have now started spending time for her. I will now do good things on her behalf.”

Vijay Antony is a Tamil music composer, playback vocalist, and actor best known for his work in Tamil movies. In 2005, he made his debut as a composer. He is the first Indian Music Director to win the Cannes Golden Lion in the Best Music category in 2009 for the song Naaka Mukka advertising film. In 2012, he made his feature film debut with Naan. He is most known for his roles in action thriller films such as Pichaikkaran and Salim. (With input from ANI)

