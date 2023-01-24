Fukrey 3: Posters of Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma-starrer receive mixed responses, fans ask 'Ali Fazal kaha hai?'

Fukrey 3

After entertaining the audiences with sleeper hits Fukrey (2013), and Fukrey Returns (2017), the Fukra boys are back with Fukrey 3. The new posters of the upcoming crime-comedy have been released online. The film will mark the return of the OG cast, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat. However, Ali Fazal, who was a prominent part of the series is missing from Fukrey 3.

The production house Excel Entertainment launched the posters online, and promised, "Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September, 2023."

Here are the posters

As soon as the posters were unveiled, netizens and filmgoers noticed Ali's absence. In the comment section, mostly the posters met with a query about Fazal. A user asked, "Ali kidhar hai?" Another user exclaimed, "Ali Bhai!" One of the users wrote, "Zafar bhai ke bina inn fukro ka kya kare." One of the netizen asked, "Ali Fazal nahi hai?"

For the unversed, Fukrey 3 will the third instalment in the crime-comedy franchise. The first part was released in 2013 with Ali, Richa, Pulkit, Manjot, and Varun in primary roles. Pankaj Tripathi was seen in a supporting role. The super-success of Fukrey encouraged the makers to turn the film into a franchise, and they brought Fukrey Returns in 2017. The second instalment also met with positive responses from the masses and critics, and it went on to become a successful sequel.

Fukrey 3 will also be Richa Chadha's first film after marrying Ali Fazal. The wedding reception of Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha in October was a star-studded affair. The celebrations were graced by several high-profile celebrities. Richa and Ali held the reception at a private hotel in Mumbai and stars including Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Kalki Koechlin, Esha Gupta, Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj among others were snapped at the event. Check out some photos below.