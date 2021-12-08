Amid Vicky-Katrina's wedding, Kangana Ranaut has THIS to say about Bollywood's 'successful leading ladies'

At a time when the entire film industry has been mysteriously silent on the much-talked-about topic of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, seems like Kangana Ranaut has decided to break away and speak her mind.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities are underway at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple is all set to tie the knot on December 9 in a lavish yet intimate wedding.

Meanwhile, indirectly speaking about Vicky and Katrina's wedding, Kangana pointed out how the leading ladies of the Indian Film Industry have been breaking the sexist norms. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut showed praise on the 'rich and successful leading ladies of the film industry' for 'breaking sexist norms' by settling for men younger than them.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have an age gap of almost five years. The timing of Kangana's post sure seems to be in reference to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who will exchange the solemn vows soon.

“Growing up, we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women... For women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age, marriage was impossible for women .... Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms.... Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype,” read Kangana's entire post.

See the post here:

As for Vicky and Katrina's wedding, the couple, who will tie the knot tomorrow, are already done with their beautiful mehendi ceremony on Tuesday and are looking forward to a grand, Punjabi style sangeet night today.

Several reports suggest that Katrina's mehendi was done by popular Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who had previously done bridal mehendi for several popular celebrities including Deepika Padukone. Veena also shared a picture on her Instagram Story along with the caption "Finally we did it. #bigfatindianwedding. Now move to my next destination."

Last night, the luxury wedding venue had lit up in red and yellow colours for the grand celebration. Several celebrity guests have already arrived in Jaipur to be a part of the wedding festivities. Katrina and Vicky, fondly called by fans as VicKat, were spotted flying out of Mumbai on Monday for their destination wedding.