20 years back: When young Deepika Padukone met Aamir Khan on New Year's Eve

Seven years before Deepika Padukone made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Om Shanti Om', the actress had met Aamir Khan. The superstar had visited the Padukone family on the New Year i.e. on January 1 of 2000. Deepika had a major throwback moment and shared the image on her Instagram.

Remembering how Aamir had curd rice for lunch that day, Deepika wrote that she was only 13-year-old when she met him. The actress also revealed an interesting fact - that she was awkward and still is. In the photo, Deepika was sandwiched with Aamir on her left and Prakash Padukone to her right. Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone, seated to Aamir's left, held baby Anisha in her lap as they all posed for the picture.

Here's the image:

Aamir and Deepika's meeting took place much before she entered the glamour world. The now successful Bollywood actress was a badminton player at that time. She made her debut on the ramp in the year 2005, becoming a successful model instantly, and was noticed by Salman Khan then. She however eventually made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in their 2007 Farah Khan directorial, and became iconic in the role of Shantipriya, in her debut movie itself.

Interestingly, 2000 was also the year when Shah Rukh Khan's career was at the peak. He gave a superhit with Yash Raj Films in the form of 'Mohabbatein', which also happened to revive megastar Amitabh Bachchan's career.